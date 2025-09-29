  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m not running away from you” - Prajanchai sends message to Jonathan Di Bella ahead of rematch at ONE Fight Night 36

“I’m not running away from you” - Prajanchai sends message to Jonathan Di Bella ahead of rematch at ONE Fight Night 36

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 29, 2025 08:46 GMT
Prajanchai (L) sends message to Jonathan Di Bella (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Prajanchai (L) sends message to Jonathan Di Bella (R) | Image by ONE Championship

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand warned interim king Jonathan Di Bella that there will be nowhere to hide at ONE Fight Night 36.

Ad

These familiar rivals will slug it out for the second time in the curtain closer of the October 3 card set to go down inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This one is for all the marbles, not to mention bragging rights, as the victor leaves as the undisputed ruler of the 125-pound kickboxing ranks.

Prajanchai captured the vacant kickboxing championship by defeating Di Bella via unanimous decision in their five-round striking clinic last year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Apart from becoming a two-sport world champion, what made that historic win even more special for the Thai megastar was that it handed the Italian-Canadian his first professional defeat.

Di Bella has spent months questioning the judges' decision and maintaining that he deserved to get his hand raised. This irked Prajanchai deeply, and he’s eager to erase all doubts in their highly-awaited rematch.

The 30-year-old veteran told ONE Championship:

"To Jonathan Di Bella, get ready for this fight. Don't worry that I'll get injured, get scared, or withdraw. I'm not running away from you."
Ad
Ad

Prajanchai seeks a decisive end to Jonathan Di Bella rivalry

The razor-close conclusion of his decision victory over Jonathan Di Bella left Pranchai PK Saenchai extremely unsatisfied.

At ONE Fight Night 36, the two-sport king wants to deliver a message with a decisive finish.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said in the same interview:

"My goal is simple. I want to keep this belt in Thailand for a long time. I want to end this fight quickly, either you or me. Let's settle it."

North American Prime Video can witness this high-stakes rematch live as it happens in US Primetime, free of charge

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications