“I’m not running away from you” - Prajanchai sends message to Jonathan Di Bella ahead of rematch at ONE Fight Night 36

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand warned interim king Jonathan Di Bella that there will be nowhere to hide at ONE Fight Night 36.These familiar rivals will slug it out for the second time in the curtain closer of the October 3 card set to go down inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.This one is for all the marbles, not to mention bragging rights, as the victor leaves as the undisputed ruler of the 125-pound kickboxing ranks.Prajanchai captured the vacant kickboxing championship by defeating Di Bella via unanimous decision in their five-round striking clinic last year.Apart from becoming a two-sport world champion, what made that historic win even more special for the Thai megastar was that it handed the Italian-Canadian his first professional defeat.Di Bella has spent months questioning the judges' decision and maintaining that he deserved to get his hand raised. This irked Prajanchai deeply, and he’s eager to erase all doubts in their highly-awaited rematch.The 30-year-old veteran told ONE Championship:&quot;To Jonathan Di Bella, get ready for this fight. Don't worry that I'll get injured, get scared, or withdraw. I'm not running away from you.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrajanchai seeks a decisive end to Jonathan Di Bella rivalryThe razor-close conclusion of his decision victory over Jonathan Di Bella left Pranchai PK Saenchai extremely unsatisfied.At ONE Fight Night 36, the two-sport king wants to deliver a message with a decisive finish. The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion said in the same interview:&quot;My goal is simple. I want to keep this belt in Thailand for a long time. I want to end this fight quickly, either you or me. Let's settle it.&quot;North American Prime Video can witness this high-stakes rematch live as it happens in US Primetime, free of charge