  • Prajanchai not concerned about anything Jonathan Di Bella brings to the ring: "I don't think he has much to offer"

Prajanchai not concerned about anything Jonathan Di Bella brings to the ring: "I don't think he has much to offer"

By James De Rozario
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:47 GMT
(From left) Strawweight kickboxing kings Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Strawweight kickboxing kings Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Jonathan Di Bella. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai appears to be ultra confident that he'll make it 2-0 against Canadian-Italian slugger Jonathan Di Bella when they trade leather next week.

Their ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification showdown serves as the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 in Bangkok, Thailand, next Friday, Oct. 3.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in an exclusive pre-fight interview, the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete dissected his opposite number's complete arsenal while downplaying what he brings to the table. That said, the 30-year-old expects his foe to bring a couple of new tricks into their hotly anticipated rematch.

"I don’t think he has much to offer besides his speed. His combination is just a one-two followed by a low kick or a one-two to the body blow. But in this fight, we don’t know what he’ll add. I’ve definitely added some new weapons," Prajanchai shared.

Indeed, the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion's strongest facet of his arsenal lies in his speed. Di Bella's pace allows him to chain combinations with on-point technical precision.

However, the reigning strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai king's fight IQ is right up there with the very best. Prajanchai's all-around abilities will be his biggest trump card as he seeks to unify the crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 next Friday.

Jonathan Di Bella thankful for first fight with Prajanchai despite loss

In a separate pre-fight interview with the promotion, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing affiliate, who suffered his first-ever loss in his first fight against Prajanchai, admitted that facing off against the Thai was an incredible experience.

"Yeah, the fight was great. It was a great experience," the Canadian-Italian said.
Can Di Bella avenge his defeat to the two-sport king when they run it back inside the capital of Muay Thai on Oct. 3? Let us know below!

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 36 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
