  • “It was a great experience” - Jonathan Di Bella thankful for first fight with Prajanchai despite loss

“It was a great experience” - Jonathan Di Bella thankful for first fight with Prajanchai despite loss

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 26, 2025 00:23 GMT
(From left) Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai PK Saenchai run it back on Oct. 3. [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Jonathan Di Bella may have been disappointed that he suffered the first loss of his career the last time he fought two-sport strawweight world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai, but he's grateful that he was able to go toe-to-toe with one of the most feared strikers in the sport today.

The Canadian-Italian technician met the Thai megastar in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Despite putting on a solid show for five tough rounds, the 29-year-old was handed a unanimous decision loss to the fighting pride of PK Saenchai Muaythaigym.

Ahead of their rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 in Bangkok, Thailand, next Friday, Oct. 3, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing affiliate dissected their first matchup and admitted that he has no regrets about facing a man of Prajanchai's caliber.

"I feel like the first two rounds were all going my way. I feel like I won the first two rounds, and the last two, it kind of feels like he stole the last two rounds. But yeah, the fight was great. It was a great experience," Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship in an exclusive pre-fight interview.
Jonathan Di Bella's road to Prajanchai rematch

Though he suffered defeat for the first time, Jonathan Di Bella used his loss to the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion as a lesson to improve.

Since then, the Canadian-Italian ace has secured back-to-back wins against Rui Botelho and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, the latter securing him the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title and a ticket to run it back with Prajanchai.

Will Di Bella have it in him to make it one win apiece in his rivalry against the PK Saenchai fighter, or can Prajanchai author another striking clinic to move 2-0 in this ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification contest?

ONE Fight Night 36 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
