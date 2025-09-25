  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "He's a bigger version of myself" - Jonathan Di Bella says he and Regian Eersel were built the same

"He's a bigger version of myself" - Jonathan Di Bella says he and Regian Eersel were built the same

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:18 GMT
(From left) Jonathan Di Bella and Regian Eersel. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Jonathan Di Bella and Regian Eersel. [Images: ONE Championship]

Jonathan Di Bella has discovered a kindred spirit in reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel, as he reveals how their training partnership has evolved into a genuine friendship based on shared mentalities and approaches to combat sports.

Ad

The 29-year-old Canadian-Italian striker's New York-based training sessions with the Dutch-Surinamese world champion at Striking 101 have provided insights that extend beyond technical skills into personal compatibility and mutual respect.

"We developed a new relationship. I feel like he's a bigger version of myself, like just a bigger version," Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship when asked about how their friendship has developed and his thoughts on the Sityodtong Amsterdam warrior.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“He's always like, 'Bro, I want to come. Whenever I come to New York, we'll train together,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, 100 percent. Just call me and text me, and we'll train together.”

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The link-up started when Eersel sent a text to the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion, expressing his desire to train alongside him after his world title defense against English standout George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34.

Ad

Just weeks after he knocked out the British slugger in round one, 'The Immortal' headed to "The Big Apple."

Their collaborative relationship demonstrates how elite fighters can maintain genuine connections despite competing at different weight classes.

As Eersel awaits his next test on the global stage of ONE Championship, he'd undoubtedly be backing his close pal to ace his next test at ONE Fight Night 36.

Ad

Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai rematch set for ONE Fight Night 36

Jonathan Di Bella will lock horns with two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification matchup, which serves as the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3.

There, the Montreal native (14-1) hopes to avenge the only defeat on his resume to the Thai fighter and reclaim his status as the undisputed king of the division.

Since going down to Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year, the Canadian-Italian striking maestro has bounced back with back-to-back triumphs over Rui Botelho and living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications