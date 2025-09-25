"He's a bigger version of myself" - Jonathan Di Bella says he and Regian Eersel were built the same

Jonathan Di Bella has discovered a kindred spirit in reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel, as he reveals how their training partnership has evolved into a genuine friendship based on shared mentalities and approaches to combat sports.The 29-year-old Canadian-Italian striker's New York-based training sessions with the Dutch-Surinamese world champion at Striking 101 have provided insights that extend beyond technical skills into personal compatibility and mutual respect.&quot;We developed a new relationship. I feel like he's a bigger version of myself, like just a bigger version,&quot; Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship when asked about how their friendship has developed and his thoughts on the Sityodtong Amsterdam warrior.“He's always like, 'Bro, I want to come. Whenever I come to New York, we'll train together,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, 100 percent. Just call me and text me, and we'll train together.”The link-up started when Eersel sent a text to the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion, expressing his desire to train alongside him after his world title defense against English standout George Jarvis at ONE Fight Night 34.Just weeks after he knocked out the British slugger in round one, 'The Immortal' headed to &quot;The Big Apple.&quot;Their collaborative relationship demonstrates how elite fighters can maintain genuine connections despite competing at different weight classes.As Eersel awaits his next test on the global stage of ONE Championship, he'd undoubtedly be backing his close pal to ace his next test at ONE Fight Night 36. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai rematch set for ONE Fight Night 36Jonathan Di Bella will lock horns with two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification matchup, which serves as the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3.There, the Montreal native (14-1) hopes to avenge the only defeat on his resume to the Thai fighter and reclaim his status as the undisputed king of the division.Since going down to Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year, the Canadian-Italian striking maestro has bounced back with back-to-back triumphs over Rui Botelho and living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.