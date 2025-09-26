  • home icon
  "His strikes didn't land cleanly" - Prajanchai maintains he won first fight against Jonathan Di Bella

“His strikes didn’t land cleanly” - Prajanchai maintains he won first fight against Jonathan Di Bella

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 26, 2025 07:36 GMT
Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai PK Saenchai [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand stands firm in his belief that he was the rightful winner in his first encounter with Canadian-Italian slugger Jonathan Di Bella.

Di Bella maintains that he had done enough to beat Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June 2024, although the judges said otherwise.

Prajanchai acknowledges Di Bella's right to feel a certain way by the outcome but maintains that taking a closer look at the intricacies of their exchanges explains why the scorecards were read in his favor.

Prajanchai told ONE Championship:

"After the fight, Di Bella seemed unhappy with the judges' decision. It's his right to be unhappy, but for me, I think if you watch the replay and count the landed strikes, I didn't lose because even though he was active, his strikes didn't land cleanly or effectively."

In that fight, Prajanchai took home a unanimous decision, and then captured the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, effectively making him a two-sport world champion.

Now, the two are ready to run it back when they meet again in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai to face Jonathan Di Bella in rematch at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video

Two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against former titleholder Jonathan Di Bella.

The Thai veteran will trade leather with the Canadian-Italian dynamo in the main event at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video, which will take place live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Oct. 3, and can be watched by fans in North America on Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
