  • Prajanchai vows to keep ONE Championship gold on Thai soil: “My goal is simple”

Prajanchai vows to keep ONE Championship gold on Thai soil: “My goal is simple”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 27, 2025 02:33 GMT
Prajanchai | Image credit: ONE Championship
Prajanchai [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai is fed up about pundits questioning his previous victory over Jonathan Di Bella.

At ONE Fight Night 36, the two-sport king is out to erase all doubts by unifying the strawweight kickboxing belts against the interim champ in their highly-awaited rematch.

On Friday, Oct. 3, these two elite 125-pound strikers will figure in a sequel to their five-round masterclass last year, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was neck-and-neck for both warriors at ONE Friday Fights 68, with Prajanchai eking out a unanimous decision victory after five grueling rounds.

This time, the 30-year-old superstar will be gunning for the most decisive finish and cement his status as the one true king of the division. Prajanchai told ONE Championship:

"My goal is simple. I want to keep this belt in Thailand for a long time. I want to end this fight quickly, either you or me. Let's settle it."

A veteran of over 400 career bouts, Prajanchai is coming off a stunning knockout over Ellis Badr Barboza in February, which netted him a massive $100,000 performance bonus.

With the undisputed championship within reach, the two-sport kingpin has no intentions of figuring in another prolonged battle at ONE Fight Night 36. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Di Bella insists he beat Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella refuses to believe that Prajanchai bested him in their epic five-round strikefest last year.

At ONE Fight Night 36, the Italian-Canadian striker is out to prove the judges got it wrong the first time.

The interim strawweight kickboxing king told ONE:

"I feel like I won the fight. After the bell rang, I thought I had won. I know I did more damage. I know I hit him with some hard shots and hurt him. But I know he didn't hurt me."
Edited by Aziel Karthak
