  • "Pushing it on another level" - Jonathan Di Bella looks back on hard training camp for Prajanchai rematch

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 30, 2025 05:23 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella (left) and Prajanchai PK Saenchai (right) in action in Bangkok last year. Images: ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella believes he's reached new peaks in his preparation for the biggest fight of his career. The ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion reflects on an intensified training camp that has elevated every aspect of his conditioning ahead of his world title unification bout with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The 29-year-old striker faces the dominant Thai superstar in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3. Di Bella seeks to unify the division's championship gold and pull one back against the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym man.

Di Bella’s preparation has spanned multiple locations, utilizing the resources available in both New York and Montreal. He has maximized his training quality while working with diverse sparring partners who can replicate different aspects of his opponent’s feared arsenal.

"We have kickboxers and boxers training with us in New York and in Montreal, both places. It's been a hard training camp. Even my running, cardio, and fitness have been on another level. We've been pushing it on another level," Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview ahead of fight night in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star enjoyed a dream start to life in ONE Championship after back-to-back wins over Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams in his strawweight kickboxing world title matchups.

Unfortunately, he suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Prajanchai when they locked horns at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year.

Since then, Jonathan Di Bella has worked his way back into the world title picture with two wins on the trot against Rui Botelho and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. His victory over Sam-A at ONE 172 in Saitama this past March earned him the division's interim crown.

Prajanchai sends message to Jonathan Di Bella ahead of ONE Fight Night 36 redo

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai has warned Jonathan Di Bella that there will be nowhere to hide when they renew their rivalry inside the Mecca of Muay Thai later this week.

In a separate pre-fight interview with ONE, the Bangkok-based striking megastar had this to say to his nemesis ahead of their rematch.

"To Jonathan Di Bella, get ready for this fight. Don't worry that I'll get injured, get scared, or withdraw. I'm not running away from you," the 30-year-old warned.

ONE Fight Night 36 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada for free this Friday, October 3. The card will emanate live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
