"I want to do it the right way" - Jonathan Di Bella shows interest in Muay Thai switch in ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella isn't satisfied with just conquering kickboxing. The ONE interim strawweight world champion reveals his eagerness to test himself under Muay Thai rules following his world title unification bout with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.The 29-year-old Canadian-Italian striker faces the reigning two-sport king on Friday, October 3. Their scheduled five-round war headlines ONE Fight Night 36.There, Di Bella seeks to unify the division's kickboxing gold and pull one back against the PK Saenchai Muaythai gym wizard.However, his competitive ambitions extend far beyond just settling their rivalry under kickboxing rules.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella expressed his enthusiasm about potentially competing under Muay Thai rules while revealing his eagerness to change sooner rather than later.The Team Di Bella Kickboxing affiliate shared:&quot;I'm interested in Muay Thai. I really want to do it. I want to do it right away, in fact. If they're okay with it.&quot;Before he dreams of transitioning to the realm of Thai's treasured sport, the Montreal native will first need to handle business against Prajanchai this Friday.Perhaps if he draws even with the mighty Thai, a trilogy in Muay Thai could be next between these two strawweight striking sensations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella outlines the area he'd need to tackle vs PrajanchaiHaving shared the Circle with Prajanchai for five rounds and 15 minutes, Jonathan Di Bella has taken down plenty of notes on the ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion ahead of their rematch.While the PK Saenchai fighter's fight IQ is the one thing he knows he needs to take care of, the interim king is aware his opposite number packs decent boxing and lightning-quick kicks.During the same interview, he continued by saying:&quot;His brain is the most strongest weapon, for sure. But, also, he has fast hands and fast kicks. So, I've got to be prepared for that as well.&quot;North American fight fans can catch ONE Fight Night 36 live in U.S. primetime for free, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.