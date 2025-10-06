"I believe I won every round" - Jonathan Di Bella looks back on dominant performance against Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella is confident that he had victory in the bag after his five-round war against reigning two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai last Friday, October 3.The ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion delivered a kickboxing clinic in his world title unification matchup against the Thai striking maestro in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 in Bangkok, Thailand.Given that the result didn't favour him in their first fight, where he absorbed a unanimous decision defeat to the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative in June last year, having nerves present would have been understandable.However, it was the exact opposite this time around.&quot;Yeah, 100 percent I won. I believe I won every round. Maybe one round I didn’t win, but just because he was making it a bit dirty,&quot; Jonathan Di Bella shared at the event's post-fight press conference last week.&quot;But I believe I hurt him every round, and I won every round. That’s all I knew, I was going to win.&quot;Indeed, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing Star had each one of Prajanchai's best attacks covered for 15 minutes.While some escaped his radar, the Montreal native made sure he fought back with more precision and volume throughout the duel to get his hand raised by unanimous decision.North American fight fans who missed any of the action can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II card via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIs a trilogy on the cards between Jonathan Di Bella and Prajanchai?Just weeks out of his rematch against Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship that he'd be down to test himself in Muay Thai rules.Now that he's avenged the only loss of his career, the Canadian-Italian could close in on another exciting duel against the Thai in his bid to become a two-sport strawweight world champion in the promotion.With Prajanchai already approving of the idea in the lead-up to their rematch last week, and with redemption now on his mind, is this something that should be a top priority for the ONE matchmakers before the year comes to a close?