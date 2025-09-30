  • home icon
  • Prajanchai challenges Jonathan Di Bella to Muay Thai fight: "To see who's really better"

Prajanchai challenges Jonathan Di Bella to Muay Thai fight: "To see who's really better"

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 30, 2025 05:32 GMT
Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. Image: ONE Championship

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is already looking beyond his strawweight kickboxing world title unification bout with Jonathan Di Bella, as the Thai warrior issues a challenge for a potential trilogy – and a first in Muay Thai – that would test his opponent.

The 30-year-old two-sport champion faces the 29-year-old interim kickboxing titleholder in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of fight night, the fighting pride of PK Saenchai Muaythaigym issued his challenge for a potential future Muay Thai encounter while acknowledging his opponent's kickboxing background.

"Kickboxing is a sport you've been doing since you were a kid. Maybe we can follow this with a Muay Thai fight to see who's really better, the Italian or the Thai fighter," Prajanchai told the organization exclusively.
The Thai slugger currently leads their head-to-head series after beating the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative by points at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year.

If their first fight is anything to go by, combat sport enthusiasts can expect another striking clinic when the best strikers from the West and the East renew their rivalry later this week.

Prajanchai can't wait to 'settle' unfinished business with Jonathan Di Bella

Prajanchai, a veteran of almost 400 fights, has one straightforward goal in sight come ONE Fight Night 36.

In the same interview with the promotion, the PK Saenchai representative had this to say on what he hopes to achieve inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on October 3.

"My goal is simple. I want to keep this belt in Thailand for a long time. I want to end this fight quickly, either you or me. Let's settle it," the 30-year-old continued.

ONE Fight Night 36 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
