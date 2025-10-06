"True champions got to defend" - Jonathan Di Bella eyes kickboxing title defense before transition to Muay Thai

Fresh off his redemptive performance against Prajanchai PK Saenchai, newly crowned undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is already mapping out his future—and it involves defending his kickboxing crown before pursuing two-sport glory.The Canadian-Italian striker delivered a five-round masterclass against the Thai wizard in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3, earning a unanimous decision victory to unify the strawweight kickboxing world titles in Bangkok, Thailand.Though Prajanchai challenged Di Bella to face him under Muay Thai rules leading up to their electric sequel in the Thai capital, the 29-year-old Team Di Bella Kickboxing star made it clear at the post-fight press conference that his immediate priority is defending his newly unified belt.&quot;Yeah, true champions are always going to defend their title right away. So whoever wants to come fight for the kickboxing belt—let's do it. True champions got to defend their kickboxing belt right away,&quot; Di Bella told members of the media at the official ONE Fight Night 36 post-event press conference.Jonathan Di Bella's redemption win not only improved his record to an impressive 15-1 but also earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella eyes Prajanchai trilogy 'next year'In the same post-fight presser inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Jonathan Di Bella was asked about testing himself in &quot;The Art of Eight Limbs&quot; on the global stage of ONE Championship.Though kickboxing will be his main priority for now, the Canadian-Italian striker revealed that fans could see him don the four-once gloves for the first time next year, teasing the idea of a much-wanted trilogy against Prajanchai.&quot;In the future, for sure, I'd like to challenge Prajanchai for a Muay Thai fight, in the future. I don't know—could be next year, maybe?&quot; the 29-year-old added.Fight fans in the United States and Canada can watch their epic fight and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 36 card via replay for free on Amazon Prime Video.