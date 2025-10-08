“I got it here tonight” - Jonathan Di Bella on cloud nine after winning undisputed strawweight kickboxing gold from Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella approached his main event duel at ONE Fight Night 36 with one goal in mind.Once the dust settled in his five-round slugfest with the great Prajanchai PK Saenchai, the Italian-Canadian accomplished that mission by leaving Lumpinee Stadium as the undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.The 29-year-old striker put on arguably one of the best performances of his career when he outclassed the Thai superstar via unanimous decision on Oct. 3. That extremely satisfying victory also avenged the only loss in his record.In his post-event interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella acknowledged the magnitude of his legacy-building victory:&quot;It feels great, you know? Undisputed—that's what the main goal is. That's what we all want, and I got it here tonight.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDi Bella and Prajanchai figured in a razor-close contest in their first meeting, where the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion emerged victorious by the skin of his teeth.While a rivalry was born after that match-up, Di Bella insisted there was no animosity between him and Prajanchai.It was simply mutual respect between two elite martial artists. He added:“Yeah, we're [at] high-level competition, so we gotta, we always want the same thing, so it's always going to be intense in rivalry. But as a person, he's very respectful, he's a legend, and it's an honor to fight him and to share the ring with him.&quot;The complete ONE Fight Night 36 event is available for on-demand viewing for North American Prime Video subscribers.Jonathan Di Bella grateful for parents' support throughout his journeyJonathan Di Bella wouldn't be in the position he is today without his loving and supportive parents having his back.His father, Angelo, has been training him from the start and is a constant in his corner for every fight. On the other hand, his mother always cheers for him on the sidelines.Both his parents were in attendance at Lumpinee Stadium to witness his career-defining moment. The undisputed strawweight kickboxing king said:&quot;Yeah, 100 percent. My mom and my dad supported me my whole career, my whole life, and she always comes to my fights. Every fight she's always ringside, so yeah, it's an honor to have my parents here all the time.&quot;