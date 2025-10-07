"I didn't feel nothing" - Jonathan Di Bella says Sam-A Gaiyanghadao hit him harder than Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella wasn't just confident heading into his rematch with two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai—he was battle-tested by someone who hit even harder.The newly crowned undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion delivered a five-round masterclass to unify the gold against the Thai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36 last Friday, October 3, earning a unanimous decision victory in Bangkok, Thailand.During his post-fight interview inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the 29-year-old revealed that his interim title victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172 this past March prepared him perfectly for Prajanchai's power.While speaking with the Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson, the 29-year-old said:&quot;Man, I didn't feel nothing. I found Sam-A hits harder than Prajanchai, so going through that fight, I felt like really nothing.&quot;He further added:&quot;But all respect to him, though. He's a really skilled fighter, so respect to him. But in my mind, I'm 2–0 against him. We up on the board.”The Canadian-Italian striker's confidence was evident throughout the championship rounds.After absorbing Prajanchai's best attacks in their first meeting in June 2024—a unanimous decision loss that handed him the only defeat of his career—Jonathan Di Bella came prepared with adjustments and all the necessary counters to stun the hometown bet in Bangkok.The Montreal native's redemption performance improved his slate to 15-1 and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJonathan Di Bella happy to defend his crown 'right away'During the post-fight press conference, meanwhile, Jonathan Di Bella hinted that he'll be ready to defend his throne against any challenger.Though the Canadian-Italian striking maestro teased about a potential transition to Muay Thai before acing his rematch against Prajanchai, the 29-year-old's plans have abruptly changed now that he has gold in his possession.While addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 36 post-event press conference, Di Bella said:&quot;True champions are always going to defend their title right away. So whoever wants to come fight for the kickboxing belt—let's do it. True champions got to defend their kickboxing belt right away.&quot;Di Bella now rides an active three-fight win streak as he seeks to defend his world title next. Meanwhile, Prajanchai suffered only the second defeat of his promotional tenure.The Thai was last beaten when he and Italian-Moroccan slugger went to war at ONE 157 in May 2022.North American fans who missed ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II can watch it in its full entirety for free on Amazon Prime Video.