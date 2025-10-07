  • home icon
“Every fight she’s always ringside” - Jonathan Di Bella thankful to have mother watch him win undisputed world title live

By Ted Razon
Modified Oct 07, 2025 07:00 GMT
Undisputed ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella always has his father, Angelo Di Bella, in his corner with each fight.

ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3 was extremely special for the 29-year-old striker, as his mother also watched ringside in his monumental world title unification bout with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

With his most important supporters present, Di Bella unified the 125-pound kickboxing belts with a sensational unanimous decision victory over the Thai icon in Bangkok, Thailand.

The satisfying win also avenged his only professional loss and cemented his place as the one true king of the division.

In his post-event interview with ONE Championship, the Italian-Canadian superstar expressed how heartwarming it is to share this monumental moment with his folks.

"Yeah, 100 percent. My mom and my dad supported me my whole career, my whole life, and she always comes to my fights. Every fight she's always ringside, so yeah, it's an honor to have my parents here all the time."
Meanwhile, Di Bella’s $50,000 bonus-winning performance culmination of intensive preparation and sacrifice.

Having both parents witness his redemption made his legacy-defining win much sweeter.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 36 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Di Bella had zero doubt he would get his hand raised

Once the full five rounds had elapsed, the usually stoic Jonathan Di Bella was visibly emotional as Dom Lau was reading the judges' scorecards.

It wasn't fear or anxiety he was feeling. It was complete euphoria, knowing he pulled off the best performance of his career and is about to reap the results.

The undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion said in the same interview:

"100 percent I won. I believe I won every round. Maybe one round I didn’t win, but just because he was making it a bit dirty. But I believe I hurt him every round, and I won every round. That’s all I knew, I was going to win."
