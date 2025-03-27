“I had a bunch of new skills” - Adrian Lee proud to showcase retooled skill set in ONE 172 return

Lightweight MMA talent Adrian Lee was happy to put his killer instinct on show again at ONE 172, though he admits there was plenty more he'd like to have displayed in Saitama, Japan.

'The Phenom' delivered another quickfire submission win in one of many interesting fights inside the Saitama Super Arena last Sunday, March 23, to move 3-0 in his professional MMA career.

Despite the early night out, which earned him his third US$50,000 performance bonus, Lee thinks his relentless ability to hunt for the finish is a double-edged sword.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) in an exclusive post-fight interview, Adrian Lee shared:

"Yeah, leading up to the fight, I had a bunch of new skills I was going to get out there and showcase. But I saw an entry, I saw a path to victory, and I took it."

Lee's anaconda choke submission of Takeharu Ogawa at 63 seconds of the first round was his fastest career win.

In his past two outings on the global stage, Lee submitted Nico Cornejo at 2:37 of the opening round and Antonio Mammarella at 1:56 of the second canto. Both those triumphs came by way of rear-naked choke.

Watch his full interview with SCMP below:

Adrian Lee admits anaconda choke finish at ONE 172 "wasn't part of the plan"

Shortly after continuing his excellent form inside the ONE circle, Adrian Lee admitted to color commentator Mitch Chilson that his anaconda choke finish did come as a surprise.

The lightweight MMA talent shared:

"To be honest with you, that totally wasn't part of the plan. I take whatever's there, and it was there. So that's what I went for."

