“I take whatever’s there” - Adrian Lee breaks down his second straight first-round submission win at ONE 172

Adrian Lee admitted his anaconda choke submission at ONE 172 wasn't in his game plan.

On March 23, Adrian Lee, the younger brother of Christian and Angela, fought for the third time under the ONE Championship banner.

The lightweight rising superstar secured his third submission win in MMA, this time taking out Takeharu Ogawa in 63 seconds by anaconda choke.

Shortly after getting his hand raised, Lee had this to say about his submission during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson:

"To be honest, that totally wasn’t part of the plan. I take whatever’s there, and it was there, so that’s what I went for."

Adrian Lee's latest submission win earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He was one of four fighters to receive the added money at last Sunday's ONE 172 spectacle.

The next performance bonus winner was Yuya Wakamatsu. The 30-year-old finished Adriano Moraes with a first-round knockout to claim the vacant flyweight MMA world title, his first time as a champion in the promotion.

In the co-main event, Masaaki Noiri followed Wakamatsu's footsteps and became a world champion in his home country of Japan. Noiri knocked out Muay Thai champion Tawanchai for the interim featherweight kickboxing title.

Lastly, Rodtang walked away with a bonus after ending the night with a shocking first-round knockout against Takeru Segawa in kickboxing.

Watch Lee's anaconda choke at ONE 172 below:

Adrian Lee's run in ONE Championship

Adrian Lee made his ONE Championship debut in 2024. The teenage phenom had high expectations due to the success of his brother, two-division world champion Christian Lee, and his sister, former world champion Angela Lee.

Lee quickly made a statement with a second-round submission win against Antonio Mammarella (rear-naked choke).

Three months later, 'The Phenom' found similar success against Nico Cornejo with a first-round submission win (rear-naked choke).

Following his latest win, Lee could be eyeing a step-up in competition for his next fight. Fellow young superstar Kade Ruotolo is a potential opponent.

Adrian's older brother, Christian, remains the ONE lightweight MMA world champion. The elder Lee sibling believes his 19-year-old brother is destined to take over his throne one day.

