“He’s also coaching me” - Two-division MMA champ Christian Lee says he’s also learning from teenage phenom Adrian Lee

Double ONE world champion Christian Lee is among the coaches overseeing the career of younger brother and rising star Adrian Lee. He, however, said it is a two-way thing for them as he himself is learning from 'The Phenom'.

'The Warrior' shared this in an interview with ONE Championship during the pre-show for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, where Adrian was among the stars who competed in.

Christian Lee, the concurrent lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion, said of the dynamics he has with his brother:

"I’m coaching him, he’s also coaching me now too. So, it’s great, we’re in there, we’re working hard and we’re doing what we love, and we get to see each other every day."

At ONE 172, Adrian Lee was one of the big winners, scoring an impressive first-round submission (anaconda choke) victory over Japanese Takeharu Ogawa.

It was his third straight opening-round submission victory in as many matches and earned him another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Adrian Lee says he is lucky to be mentored by older brother Christian Lee

Adrian Lee considers himself lucky for being trained and looked after by older brother and ONE champion Christian Lee. He believes it has separated him from the other young rising stars right now.

The 19-year-old Prodigy Training Center standout spoke about in an interview with the Parry Punch podcast ahead of his most recent match at ONE 172, sharing:

"I definitely have a big advantage over other young and rising stars around my age because of how experienced I’ve gotten with all the competition I’ve had over the years and having a two-division champ as a brother. He’s the best of the best and I get to train with him every day. So, he’s definitely leveled up my game a lot."

Adrian Lee is the latest member of his family to compete in ONE Championship after Christian, former atomweight queen and now-retired Angela, and late ONE fighter Victoria.

