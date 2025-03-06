“We know each other's styles so well” - Adrian Lee says being under the wing of two-division MMA king Christian Lee is such a blessing

18-year-old rising lightweight MMA star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee of the United States and Singapore is learning from the best.

That's because his older brother is none other than ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee, who also serves as his head coach and mentor.

Lee has trained with his two-division world champion sibling since he started his amateur career, and the 18-year-old says it has been such a blessing.

Speaking in a recent guest appearance on Story of the Fight, Lee talked about training with his older brother, and how it has helped him in his career.

'The Phenom' said:

"I've been training with my brother for as long as I can remember. So whenever we do, like nowadays, we're doing hard sparring rounds. It's kind of comfortable in the sense that we're so used to each other. We know each other's styles so well."

All that hard work will soon pay off as Lee steps back into the Circle this weekend for his third appearance in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness Adrian Lee back in action.

Adrian Lee returns to action to face Shozo Isojima at ONE 172 in Japan

18-year-old Singaporean-American sensation 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee is making his way back to the Circle later this month when he heads to the land of the rising sun.

Lee will take on Japan's Shozo Isojima in a three-round lightweight MMA contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on-demand via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee's next fight.

