"I bust him up with my jab and I always find that right hand" - Sean O'Malley predicts a dominant return win at UFC 260

Sean O'Malley will be returning at UFC 260. Ahead of that fight against Thomas Almeida, Sugar has explained why he decided to agree to the bout and also predicted the outcome of the upcoming tussle.

In an interview with The Schmo, the bantamweight star stated that Thomas Almeida was always his first choice and claimed that the fight was first offered to him on February 13th. However, Almeida wasn't ready at the time.

“Initially, he was my first choice. They offered the fight on February 13, I said ‘hell yeah, let’s do it.’ They came back and said he wasn’t ready, he needed more time to train for the “Suga Show.” I was like ‘I get that, I wouldn’t be ready to fight me, either.’ Then, Nathaniel Wood was talking a little bit on Twitter and I asked for Nathaniel, and they came back and said Thomas would be ready March 27. That is the fight we got and that is the fight that’s happening.”

Sean O'Malley further provided a brief rundown of his upcoming fight, which he thinks will primarily be a kickboxing contest. O'Malley added that he is bigger than Almeida and will bust him up with his jab. Suga Show stated that he always manages to land the right hand on the chins of his opponents.

“I think it’s going to be a sweet fight. He’s a good kickboxer, I think it will be a kickboxing fight. I’m too fast for him, I’m going to be bigger than him, I think he’s 5’7″, I’m 6’4″, we will see. I think I bust him up with my jab and I always find that right hand and it lands on the chin.”

Sean O'Malley will fight at UFC 260

After his loss to Marlon Vera from his last outing, Sean O'Malley will look to bounce back and get back on winning terms in the UFC. The fight against Thomas Almeida on the 27th of March at UFC 260.

The card will also feature two title bouts with Stipe Miocic defending the heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. Alexander Volkanovski also puts his featherweight strap on the line against Brian Ortega.