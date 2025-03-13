"I cannot wait to fight in Japan" - Phetjeeja fired up to square off against Kana inside the historic halls of Saitama Super Arena

Reigning undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is more than ready to get back to action, as she reiterated her excitement to face Kana Morimoto on March 23 as part of the stacked ONE 172 card.

Phetjeeja will be defending her 26-pound golden belt for the first time since becoming the unquestionable queen of the weight class in March 2024 when she unanimously beat Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20.

During her pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, 'The Queen' revealed her gratitude for having the opportunity to showcase her talent once again. Additionally, she mentioned her eagerness to compete in front of Japanese fans, as she said:

"I'm glad to have the chance to fight again and it's also my first time defending my title. I cannot wait to fight in Japan."

Phetjeeja is looking to maintain her immaculate record under the world's largest martial arts organization and extend her winning streak to seven with a win over 'Krusher Queen.'

Phetjeeja promises to do everything in her power to retain her championship belt against Kana Morimoto at ONE 172

Ahead of her championship clash with Kana, the 23-year-old Thai superstar vowed to put up an incredible performance to fend off the challenge of her Japanese challenger and make sure that the belt will remain with her.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative proclaimed this during her recent interview with ONE Championship, saying:

"To fans around the world. This time, I will do my best to make sure I win. I want to come back and do my best for the fans who are waiting to watch. I will defend this belt. This belt must stay in Thailand."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

