“I can already see myself winning” - Ritu Phogat confident she can halt surging Ayaka Miura’s red-hot streak at ONE 171

Veteran Indian fighter Ritu Phogat is out to clip the streaking Ayaka Miura in their scheduled showdown next week and is confident of pulling off the job.

The two atomweight fighters battle at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail. It is one of nine MMA matches on offer at the event which marks the return of ONE Championship to Qatar for the second straight year. It is also Phogat's return to ONE action after two and a half years to start a family.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of her scheduled return to action, 'The Indian Tigress' expressed her readiness to halt the surging Miura, saying:

"If I had to make a prediction, I would say that I just want to win this match. I can already see myself winning. I need to win the match, whether it happens in the first round or any other round."

Miura has been on a hot streak of late, winning three straight matches to propel her assault on the top echelon of the atomweight MMA rankings, where is currently the No. 3 contender.

Ritu Phogat is out to return to her winning ways

Prior to taking a break to start her own family, Ritu Phogat hit a rough patch, losing back-to-back matches. It is something she looks to break out from in her return match at ONE 171: Qatar.

The losses came at the hands of now-ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex (submission/December 2021) and Singaporean Tiffany Teo (submission/September 2022).

But before the defeats, she was streaking, winning three straight matches and seven of her first eight matches since making her ONE debut in November 2019, which made her one of the noted forces in the atomweight division.

Now back, Ritu Phogat is out to trumpet her return with a statement victory over Ayaka Miura at ONE 171 and resume her push for the world title.

