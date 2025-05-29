“I can do anything” - Johan Ghazali says there’s more to him than being a top-notch striker 

Johan Ghazali’s knockout power is what put him on the map. It’s what got fans talking and what earned him one of the most electrifying starts in ONE Championship. But ask the teenager what else he’s into, and he’ll rattle off a list with zero hesitation. Acting? Sure. Tennis? Why not.
When asked about what he would be doing if he weren't a pro fighter, Ghazali said there's no shortage of options for him:
"I was going to say actor," he told Goated Combat. "I was going to say Hollywood. I would love that. You know, I love acting. I love movies. So, maybe I think that's a very high possibility. But other than that, I can do anything. I can stop now and play tennis."
It sounds bold, but it’s the kind of casual confidence that makes sense once you’ve watched him fight. Whether he’s bouncing around with the swagger of a seasoned pro or landing fight-ending shots with precision beyond his years, Ghazali carries himself like someone who truly believes he’s got options.
Watch the full interview below:
“I’ve always had the confidence” - Johan Ghazali recalls the source of his unbridled confidence between the ropes
Johan Ghazali’s self-assurance didn’t come out of nowhere. According to him, it’s always been there, baked in from a young age.
"I've always thought I was better than everyone else, in a good way," he said. "Not like - I mean, you know, what I mean. I've always had the confidence that other kids my age didn't have."
That edge shows in the way he fights, but also in how he carries himself outside the ring. There’s no mask. No forced persona. Just a teenager who knows what he’s good at and doesn’t mind letting the world know.
Watch Johan Ghazali in action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, live on Prime Video with an active subscription in North America.