“I can beat anybody in the world” - Jarred Brooks has a point to prove in upcoming move to flyweight

Jarred Brooks believes he can beat anyone and on Friday, December 6, he plans to prove it.

'The Monkey God' is already a two-time ONE world champion, capturing both the undisputed and interim strawweight MMA world titles. As it stands, Brooks is still the division's interim champ, but at ONE Fight Night 26, he will take his first step toward potentially becoming a two-division king.

On that night, Brooks will move up to flyweight for a high-stakes showdown with Aussie standout Reece 'Lightning' McLaren.

It will be Brooks' first time stepping up to flyweight under the ONE Championship banner, but 'The Monkey God' is confident that he can come out on top against any man ONE puts in front of him, regardless of weight class.

"My mind tells me that I can be anybody in the world, and I know I can beat anybody in the world at the end of the day," Brooks told The MMA Superfan. "I just gotta follow through."

Jarred Brooks keeping busy at flyweight while waiting for strawweight king Joshua Pacio to return

Jarred Brooks walks into ONE Fight Night 26 fresh off an impressive first-round submission victory over Gustavo Balart in August to claim the interim strawweight strap.

Overall, 'The Monkey God' is 5-1 in MMA bouts since signing with the promotion three years ago — his lone loss coming against the current undisputed strawweight MMA world champion, Joshua Pacio.

Brooks is eagerly awaiting Pacio's return from ACL surgery to complete their trilogy, but if he can bag a win over Reece McLaren inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, he'll be well on his way toward potentially challenging for yet another world championship.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 26 live on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 6 in U.S. primetime.

