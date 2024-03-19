"I can be bought" - When Rose Namajunas expressed her interest in transitioning into modeling and acting

After she burst onto the MMA scene through season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter, many believed that Rose Namajunas had star potential. Early on, her results weren't the greatest but nobody could deny the talent she had.

Naturally, she drew comparisons to Ronda Rousey, who is seen by many as the biggest star in female mixed martial arts. Following her impressive win over Michelle Waterson-Gonzalez back in 2017, Namajunas caught up with TMZ for an interview.

At the time, Rousey was transitioning from MMA to acting and so, the interviewer asked Namajunas if she was the one to take 'Rowdy's' spot in the world of MMA, and eventually follow her career trajectory into Hollywood and modeling.

The then-strawweight replied:

"I've been doing that [modeling], so it's just a matter of whether or not people like me. I think people do. I think I'm more suited for modeling. Acting and fighting is just like, even though you kinda have to fake it to make it in terms of tricking your opponent and being mentally strong - that's one similarity to acting, but it still feels forced. So, I definitely don't want to do anything that's out of my element. But at the same time, if it's the right opportunity, I can be bought, you know."

Rose Namajunas to face Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89

Rose Namajunas is set to make her return to the octagon on March 23, 2024, at UFC Vegas 89, where she will take on Amanda Ribas in the main event. 'Thug Rose's' form in recent times has been inconsistent and so, a win come fight night will be essential if she still holds any title ambitions.

In her last two outings, Namajunas has been beaten by Carla Esparza, to whom she lost the strawweight title, and Manon Fiorot. She was largely out-grappled by Esparza in a fight that many believe was very disappointing, ultimately losing via split decision.

In her flyweight debut against Fiorot, she suffered an injury to her hand early in the fight, leaving her compromised and allowing her opponent to take home the unanimous decision win.

Rose Namajunas will now face Ribas in her second flyweight contest. With a win, she could insert herself into the title picture at a new weight class.

