  "I can even fight tomorrow" - Superbon says he's ready to throw hands with Masaaki Noiri anytime 

“I can even fight tomorrow” - Superbon says he’s ready to throw hands with Masaaki Noiri anytime 

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 29, 2025 14:48 GMT
Superbon (left) and Masaaki Noiri (right)
Superbon (left) and Masaaki Noiri (right)

When fighters say they’re ready, it usually comes with a qualifier. A few pounds to cut, a tweak still healing, or maybe a strategy to sharpen. But in Superbon’s case, the message is straightforward: if he says he's ready, he's good to go. The featherweight kickboxing king isn’t just prepared for a unification clash with Masaaki Noiri; he’s itching for it.

Speaking at the in-ring interview for ONE Friday Fights 109, he shared his excitement for their upcoming unification:

"I’m very excited, and I’m so ready. I can even fight tomorrow. I’m so ready."

The Thai veteran has been eyeing this matchup since Noiri captured the interim belt in March. It’s a high-stakes fight between two of the most technical and decorated strikers in the sport, and for Superbon, it’s a chance to reiterate that the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title is his.

“It’s easy for me” - Superbon says being a fighter remains his easiest responsibility among his many duties

There’s also something to be said for how Superbon is carrying himself in the buildup. Calm and comfortable with no theatrics, just a guy who’s spent more than two decades throwing shin bones and walking through fire.

Despite the intensity of his schedule, Superbon says the fight itself is still the most manageable part of his life.

"But [being a] fighter is easy for me because I have been doing it since I was five years old," he said. It's easy for me because, like, I've been doing this for more than 20 years already."

The featherweight kickboxing unification bout hasn’t been officially announced, but when the call comes, Superbon says he’ll be ready to go.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
