“It’s easy for me” - Superbon says being a fighter remains his easiest responsibility among his many duties

It may look difficult from the fans' perspective, but Superbon is confident that his fighting career is still the easiest responsibility among his many duties. The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion has worn several hats over the past year after he opened his gym, Superbon Training Camp, in Bangkok.

Besides his Hall of Fame-worthy fighting career, Superbon is one of the head trainers in his super gym, while also growing his modeling portfolio with Under Armour and Casio.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon said that his fighting career is by far the easiest of his responsibilities despite Muay Thai and kickboxing's physically demanding nature.

He said:

"But [being a] fighter is easy for me because I have been doing it since I was five years old. I've been doing it for more than 20 years. It's easy for me because, like, I've been doing this for more than 20 years already."

Superbon is undoubtedly one of this generation's greatest kickboxers and will inevitably be in the sport's pantheon when he decides to hang up the gloves.

The now-34-year-old was a multi-time kickboxing world champion with Enfusion and Kunlun before he joined ONE Championship in 2020.

The Thai superstar then captured the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title when he knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021 in Singapore.

Superbon is now on his second reign with the gold and is set for a title unification match against interim world titleholder Masaaki Noiri for the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Superbon wants his super fight against Masaaki Noiri in Japan

Superbon is more than ready to face off against Masaaki Noiri to determine their division's undisputed ruler.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 109 when he coached Chama Superbon Training Camp in the latter's TKO win over Superjeng Tded99 at Lumpinee Stadium.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, Superbon said he's ready to take on Noiri and wants their inevitable world title unification match in Japan.

"So excited to face you. Let's go to Japan. I will fight you in your home country. See you there."

