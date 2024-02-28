"I can fight with Merab on the ground wherever he wants" - Umar Nurmagomedov dismisses coach’s threat alarms for potential Merab Dvalishvili fight

Umar Nurmagomedov will return to the octagon this weekend after more than a year of inactivity. The No.13-ranked bantamweight will put his undefeated record on the line when he faces promotional newcomer Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Fight Night 238. 'Young Eagle' has already begun to angle for a bout against Merab Dvalishvili if he emerges victorious, claiming that he sees no threat in 'The Machine'.

Speaking to Russian media outlet Ushatayka, Nurmagomedov stated:

"To be honest, I can fight Merab on any level. Wherever he wants, wherever he invites me. I don't know why Javier [Mendez] sees such a big threat in Merab. I don't see any threat in him at all."

The No.13-ranked bantamweight continued:

"I'm not going to let him wrestle. In stand up, he is not technically equipped. He hits randomly after trying to take down. He has physical coordination. He is well prepared. He has a good level of endurance and he is moving forward. While he wins, while it helps him, I don't see any threat for myself."

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's comments on Merab Dvalishvili below:

Dvalishvili has yet to respond to Nurmagomedov's call out. However, the No.1-ranked bantamweight appears in line to challenge the winner of next month's UFC 299 title bout between Sean O'Malley and Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Meanwhile, 'Young Eagle' will likely look to face a top-ten opponent if he is able to defeat Almakhan this weekend.

Cory Sandhagen reveals conditions to rebook Umar Nurmagomedov bout

Umar Nurmagomedov was set to face Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 50 last August. However, a shoulder injury forced him out of the bout. 'The Sandman' wound up facing Rob Font, defeating him via unanimous decision.

Speaking to Din Thomas and Anthony Smith of Sirius XM's MMA Today, the No.3-ranked bantamweight revealed the conditions he would rebook the bout with 'Young Eagle', stating:

"Where I stand with Umar now is if he gets a good win on March 2nd, and he looks good, and he does awesome, and they don't give me the title shot next, do me and Umar at International Fight Week. Obviously there's a lot of things that need to have happened before that happens, but I'm still open to Umar. I just felt like I was one fight ahead of him, and now that he has the opportunity to not make that the case, then I'm definitely back open to it."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments on facing Umar Nurmagomedov below:

Sandhagen has not returned to the octagon since his victory over Font, as he tore his right triceps in the first round. The No.3-ranked bantamweight appears to be closing in on a title opportunity.