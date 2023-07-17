“I can literally see his thoughts” - Nemanja Nikolic’s gruesome head gash from KSW 84 fight has fans appalled

Nemanja Nikolic is not a household name in the global MMA scene. However, the Serbian mixed martial artist did his best to make a splash in Poland's KSW promotion when he fought at KSW 84 this past Saturday. The then-undefeated middleweight took on Bartosz Leśko in a bout that left viewers stunned.

While Nemanja Nikolic sought to preserve his unbeaten record and add his foe's name to his list of conquests, things couldn't have gone worse for him. Not only was he handed the first-ever loss of his professional career, he was forced to tap out, and suffered one of the deepest cuts in MMA history.

Before succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the first round, the Serbian middleweight was sliced open above his right eyebrow. The cut was a gaping wound that made him look as though he'd been hit by an ax. An image (NSFW: Graphic Content) of the cut can be seen by clicking on this link.

Due to how deep the cut was, one fan took to Twitter and wrote:

"I can literally see his thoughts"

Another fan, meanwhile, made another remark about the graphic nature of the cut, saying:

"I’m seeing stuff the naked eye should not see"

Many KSW fans were left stunned by the sight of one of the worst cuts in MMA history. Two fans, however, found humor in the situation, with the first saying:

"Wouldn’t phase Dan Hooker"

His comments were due to the lightweight's legendary toughness, while the second fan said:

"Would never happen to Dricus Du Plessis"

This is in reference to the South African's recent rise to the top of the middleweight division. A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

How good is Nemanja Nikolic?

Despite gaining attention over the viral nature of his cut, Nemanja Nikolic is a skilled fighter. The setback he suffered at KSW 84 is his first-ever loss as a professional mixed martial artist. Before his bout with Bartosz Leśko, he was undefeated in 10 fights, with nine wins and a draw.

Unfortunately, Bartosz Leśko was a foe he could not overcome and the Serbian 185-pounder suffered a first-round submission loss. He must now rebuild himself, if he hopes to work his way towards a title fight.