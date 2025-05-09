“I can mix everything up” - Striking sensation Stamp shares what made her fall in love with mixed martial arts

If you’ve followed Stamp Fairtex for any stretch of time, you already know she can do it all - kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA, and yes, even a little dancing before (sometimes even after) every fight. But when it comes to why she stuck with mixed martial arts, it’s not just about the belts or the spotlight. It’s about the chaos in the best way.

Speaking with Demetrious Johnson on Mightycast in an exclusive interview, she opened up about the reasons she had for staying in MMA.

"I like MMA because it’s good money also," she said candidly. "That’s the main thing. And for me, I feel like I love it because I can mix everything up."

No shame in being real about it. She fights because she loves it—and because it pays. MMA just happens to let her do both, mixing strikes and grappling however she wants. For someone like her, that freedom’s everything.

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex says fighting in ONE Championship changed her life financially: “Damn it’s a lot, really”

And if you're wondering how much money "good money" is, she goes into that too. Before ONE Championship, Stamp was grinding it out like a lot of Thai fighters: tough bouts, small paychecks.

"When I fought locally, it was only around 8,000 baht," she said. "It’s not that much. But when someone famous fights in Thailand, he gets 100,000 something baht. That is a lot already - 200, 300 thousand is a lot already."

Then ONE Championship came along, and the paychecks started hitting different.

"But when I got in ONE, damn it’s a lot, really."

Now she’s not just a world champ - she's a fan favorite and one of the highest-paid female fighters in Asia.

