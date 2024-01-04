“I can be that money fight” – Jarred Brooks believes he’s the best opponent for Demetrious Johnson

If flyweight MMA icon Demetrious Johnson is looking for one more big-money fight before wrapping up his illustrious career, reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks believes he can oblige.

On March 1, Brooks is expected to put his title on the line against the very man he took it from, Joshua Pacio.

And while Brooks is by no means looking past his next task at hand, he hopes to follow it up with a long-awaited champion vs. champion clash with perhaps the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in the history of the sport.

“I understand he's at the top of the mountain, I'm climbing,” Jarred Brooks said in an interview with Nick Atkin. “But bro, there has to be another big fight for you in ONE Championship and another money fight, and I can be that money fight after I put another name in the dirt first. Then we can go.”

Jarred Brooks is currently undefeated under the ONE banner in MMA, dispatching four straight opponents.

Last year, the Mash Fight Team affiliate pursued a submission grappling contest against Mikey Musumeci for his flyweight submission grappling crown.

Although he came up short, many believed Brooks put in a good showing against arguably the finest submission hunter in the world today.

Will we see Demetrious Johnson share the Circle with Jarred Brooks in 2024?

Fans last saw ‘Mighty Mouse’ step inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in May 2023. On that night, Johnson closed out his trilogy with eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes, earning a decisive unanimous decision victory.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting what will come next for Demetrious Johnson while fighters including Kairat Akhmetov, Mikey Musumeci, and Jarred Brooks have been angling for an opportunity to share the cage with him.

Who do you see coming out on top in a potential showdown between Johnson and Brooks?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the event via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.