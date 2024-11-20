“I can reach a different level” - Fabricio Andrade hard at work ahead of comeback fight to showcase new skills

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil has taken the last 12 months to rest, recuperate, and most importantly, upgrade his skills. And the 27-year-old Tiger Muay Thai product can't wait to show fans how much better he has become.

Andrade was last seen losing a second-round knockout to 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty in a November 2023 battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt. Since then, the Brazilian star took time off to reframe his mind and get his body right.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nic Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Andrade talked about his impending return to action, which will come very soon.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"That’s what I’m focusing on. I realize I need to keep improving, working on my grappling and working on that MMA style so that I can reach a different level, and get better as a fighter and see how far I can go."

Andrade is set to return to action to defend his bantamweight MMA gold against former adversary 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il.

The two lock horns at ONE 170 on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, January 24, from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Fabricio Andrade assures fans he is 100 percent healthy now heading into next fight: "I had to sit for a while and recover"

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade won't make excuses for his lackluster performance against Jonathan Haggerty last year. But he also says he has been dealing with lingering injuries that have hindered his fighting abilities.

Andrade told Bangkok Post:

"I broke my hand on the second Lineker fight, and I had to sit for a while and recover. I thought I was good, then I took the kickboxing fight, and then after I had some injuries on my shoulder again."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Fabricio Andrade's next fight.

