"I can see my whole future" - KSI's 'Who'd you rather fight' interview takes wrong turn in the comments as fans mock YouTuber's forehead

KSI has felt the wrath of fans this week after a recent interview resulted in him being trolled about his appearance.

'The Nightmare' is currently set to face Tommy Fury this weekend at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK. Their bout is the co-main event, with Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis also sharing the top billing.

Ahead of his clash against Fury on October 14, the Sidemen star recently took part in an interview with SPORTbible, where he answered questions in a 'Who'd you rather fight' segment. The 30-year-old even stated he'd like to fight his opponent's father, John Fury. He said:

"John Fury. I'd love to knock him out."

Watch the video here:

During the interview however, fans noticed the YouTuber wasn't wearing his iconic headband, which he isn't often pictured without. Some fans then opted to poke fun at KSI's forehead.

One fan wrote:

"Who wanna fight KSI forehead?"

Another added:

"His hairline is fighting for its life"

Instagram user @sneekypeekyreek hilariously claimed he could even see his future on the boxer's head. They commented:

"I can see my whole future on his forehead 😂"

Check out more reactions below:

"Isn't there some kinda hairline surgery that bro can get?? Cuz what the actual fxck 💀😭

"Dudes forehead Is MASSIVE good lord"

"If this guy headbutts you, your head will divide into two😂😂"

"Thats one hell of a cranium you got there jj"

"His head is so big I swear this guy has dreams in 4K"

Fan reactions on Instagram

What time is KSI vs. Tommy Fury?

KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will co-headline 'The Prime Card' this Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Of the two main-events, Paul and Danis are expected to walk out first, with the British YouTube star and Fury making the walk a little over an hour later.

As per talkSPORT online boxing editor Michael Benson on X (formerly Twitter), Paul and Danis will begin their ring walks at 10:05pm BST, which is 5:05pm ET for US viewers.

For 'The Nightmare' and 'TNT', their co-main event bout will commence an hour later, with the pair expected to walk out at 11:15pm BST or 6:15pm ET for the US.

"KSI vs Tommy Fury main event ring walk start time is expected for around 11:15pm UK time tonight. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis ring walk start time is expected for around 10:05pm UK time."

Expand Tweet