What time are KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis ring walks? Here is everything you should know 

KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis are all set to feature this weekend on the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card.

Marketed as the biggest influencer boxing event to date, the pay-per-view features a double main event as KSI will face Tommy Fury, and Logan Paul will take on Bellator star Dillon Danis, who will be making his boxing debut.

The event takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK on Saturday, October 14. After months of intense build-up from all involved, the sold-out show is expected to live up to the hype.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will be the first of the two main events to take place.

As per talkSPORT online boxing editor Michael Benson on X (formerly Twitter), the pair are expected to begin their ring walks at 10:05 p.m. BST, which is 5:05 p.m. ET for viewers in the US.

Meanwhile, KSI and Tommy Fury will take to the ring a little over an hour later, with their ring walks expected at 11:15 p.m. BST or 6:15 p.m. ET for the US.

"KSI vs Tommy Fury main event ring walk start time is expected for around 11:15pm UK time tonight. Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis ring walk start time is expected for around 10:05pm UK time."

For viewers who are interested in watching the entire pay-per-view, it will be streamed live on DAZN and DAZN PPV from 7 p.m. BST or 2 p.m. ET.

Eddie Hearn expects KSI vs. Tommy Fury to do staggering pay-per-view buys

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn has said that he expects KSI vs. Tommy Fury to cross over one million pay-per-view buys.

'The Nightmare' and 'TNT' will face off this weekend in the final fight of the card, which also sees Logan Paul take on Dillon Danis. The event also features a host of other influencers, including YouTube, TikTok and OnlyF*ns stars.

In a recent video on the Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel, Eddie Hearn gave his thoughts on the upcoming Prime Card. According to Hearn, the crossover appeal of the KSI vs. Tommy Fury card should see it smash some records:

“Kalle [Sauerland] and Mams [Taylor] are doing a brilliant job and it’s [Misfits] doing great numbers. That show, KSI and Tommy Fury, will do massive numbers. I think it can do a million buys, I really do. I watch it and I think it’s great, if I was in my 20s, I’d be all over it, but I feel like I’ve got a job to do for boxing.”

Catch Hearn's comments regarding KSI vs. Tommy Fury here (30:00):