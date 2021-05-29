"I can’t even pronounce these steroids he took" - Badou Jack reacts to Jean Pascal testing positive for PEDs ahead of their June 6 fight 

Jean Pascal is out of the June 6 Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul card and will not be competing against Badou Jack.

The bout between Haitian-Canadian boxer Jean Pascal and Swedish slugger Badou Jack over the WBA (Regular) light heavyweight title would be one of the main draws for boxing fans in the Showtime pay-per-view event. However, the fight is no longer on the card, as Jean Pascal tested positive for three different PEDs with one week to go before the fight.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole reported the news and stated the three PEDs that Jean Pascal failed his test for: Epitrenbolone, Drostanolone, and Drostanolone Metabolite A.

Jean Pascal is OUT of his June 6 fight with Badou Jack. Failed test for Epitrenbolone, Drostanolone, and Drostanolone Metabolite A. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 29, 2021

Badou Jack was quick to share his reaction to the news. He revealed that he and his team had suspicions throughout that Jean Pascal was "dirty." Badou Jack also confirmed that he was still fighting on June 6 on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul undercard, and a replacement opponent is being looked for at the moment.

My fight with @jeanpascalchamp is OFF as he tested positive for 3 different steroids. We suspected he was dirty the first time around and @Vada_testing confirmed it this time.

I’m still fighting on June 6th and my team is looking for a replacement opponent.

Alhamdulillah 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hXIw6LOF8L — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) May 29, 2021

Badou Jack reminisced about how former IBF super middleweight titleholder Lucian Bute took steroids ahead of their fight.

Btw...this wasn’t the first time this happened to me. Lucian Bute took steroids for our fight & now Jean Pascal. Are you so scared of a fair fight with me that y’all need to take steroids to fight me? 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ #Cowards @butelucian @jeanpascalchamp — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) May 29, 2021

In a third tweet on the matter, Badou Jack took a shot at Jean Pascal, commenting that he could not even pronounce the names of the PEDs his opponent took. The hashtags included in the tweet called out Jean Pascal as a "cheater" and a "coward."

Jean Pascal holds a win over Badou Jack in their previous fight

Hailing from Port-au-Prince of Haiti, Jean Pascal is the current WBA (Regular) light heavyweight titleholder and has previously held the WBC, IBO, The Ring, and lineal light heavyweight titles between 2009 and 2011.

He faced Badou Jack in his last outing, which took place in December 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on the undercard of Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa. Jean Pascal edged Badou Jack in a split decision win, retaining his WBA (Regular) light heavyweight and WBC silver light heavyweight straps after twelve rounds of battle.

