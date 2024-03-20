“I can’t think of a worse way to die” - Tristan Tate urges French troops to refuse participation in Russo-Ukrainian war after deployment reports

Tristan Tate believes that the Russo-Ukrainian war could directly lead to WWIII.

People around the world have watched the slow-moving war in Europe. Russia infamously invaded Ukraine in February 2022 in what was originally an escalation of their previous attacks on their neighbor. Two years later, the conflict still rages on.

Most of the world has come down hard on Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion. France has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine through these difficult times, and President Emmanuel Macron has been working closely with Volodymyr Zelensky. According to a recent report, the war could see another major escalation.

Recent reports out of Russia have alleged that France is preparing to send thousands of troops to assist in Ukraine. While some believe that would provide a boost to Zelensky's nation, it would also likely trigger more carnage in Europe.

Well, that's what former fighter Tristan Tate believes. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tate told French soldiers to refuse to travel to Ukraine if the order was given. Tate wrote:

"If you are French and in the armed forces, please REFUSE to go to Ukraine and die. Not only will you die, but you'll start WWIII and then die. I can't think of a worse reason to die."

Is Tristan Tate right about this action leading to WWIII?

While not certain, Tristan Tate does make sense with regards to the potential ramifications that could arise due to deployment of French troops in Ukraine.

While the world can debate who is in the right and who is in the wrong, it would be a moot point if France gets heavily involved. That would likely draw in more allies to support both Ukraine and Russia.

That's also the case if Russia attacks France. As France is a member of NATO, any attack on French soil would spark all nations to go to war with the attacker. That means that if Russia saw fit to attack France, it could spark a war with the other 30 member countries, including the United States.

Despite Tristan Tate's remarks, France has already denied these reports. Yesterday, the country's defense ministry released a statement, calling reports of any escalation false.

While Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out troops going to Ukraine one day, he remains insistent there are no immediate plans to do so.

