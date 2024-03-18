Tristan Tate recently took to social media to make some comments on Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been going on for years now, and incremental escalations have been ramping up over the last couple of years. This special military operation enacted by Russian President Vladimir Putin has rapidly escalated things in the last couple of years amid a decade of harsh conflict.

On his X platform @TateTheTalisman, Tate said:

"The thought of any Ukranian man being killed in the country next door to me breaks my heart. "Send money!". These aren't numbers or statistics these are people with parents siblings and children and they're all dying. There is nothing heroic about this waste of human life."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet on the Russia-Ukraine war below:

Tristan Tate's past comments on Ukraine

This is not the first time that Tristan Tate has taken to social media to have his say on the constantly unfurling story of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The 35-year-old is known for having regressive views on a woman's role in society, which has manifested itself in his opinions on the Russia-Ukraine war. Late last year, Tate responded to a picture of an injured Ukrainian medic who was a woman at war and even went as far as to suggest Ukraine surrender if they're enlisting women.

Addressing that permutation of the Ukraine war, the Chicago native said:

"The use of child soldiers is abhorrent. The world hates when warlords/ dictators do it, but their reasoning is solid. They're out of military aged men. You should surrender if you need to resort to sending children. The SAME goes for women. Save lives. Negotiate a surrender."

Also, a video circulated circa January of soldiers purportedly withdrawing from a war zone in the industrial town of Avdiivka.

Predominantly aligning with Russia through the bulk of this conflict between nations, Tate said:

"Go back to Kiev. Hold your politicians responsible for what happened to your friends. Be part of building Ukraine's future. Do not die for nothing."

Tristan and his brother Andrew Tate are currently amid legal proceedings in Romania for charges of rape, human trafficking, and organizing a criminal group.