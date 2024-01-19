“I can’t underestimate him” – ‘Sexyama’ ready for any surprises from Nieky Holzken in their special-rules showdown at ONE 165

Japanese mixed martial arts icon and ‘Physical 100’ star Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama can’t wait to step back in the Circle and do what he loves to do.

The 48-year-old veteran is set to make his highly anticipated return to action next week, when ONE Championship hits Tokyo, Japan with its latest blockbuster.

Akiyama is scheduled to square off against Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken in a special rules match at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, January 28th.

Addressing the media at the official ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru press conference, Akiyama shared his thoughts on the upcoming match.

The man known as ‘Sexyama’ said:

“I believe he’s very strong. He’s a striking specialist. It’s a mixed rules starting from boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA but I have to consider this fight as a striking fight and can’t underestimate [him].”

This mixed rules fight consists of three rounds of action. The first round will be contested under the boxing rule set. The second round will be Muay Thai. And the third round will be mixed martial arts.

It’s a unique offer from ONE Championship, one that is sure to get fans excited.

Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama joins Japanese ONE Championship superstars at ONE 165

Aside from the aforementioned Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama, a slew of other Japanese ONE Championship talents are set to see action. But undoubtedly, eyes will be fixated on the evening’s main event.

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa makes his much-awaited ONE Championship debut when he faces ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the gold.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. For more information on how to watch from your location, check out ONE Championship’s official website.