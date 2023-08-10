"I can tell that he’s been scared" - T.J. Dillashaw names the one thing that could cost Aljamain Sterling the title fight despite excellent wrestling

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 later this month. T.J. Dillashaw, who 'Funk Master' defeated in his second title defense at UFC 280, recently weighed in on the bout, sharing how he believes 'Sugar' could dethrone the champion.

Speaking to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on the JAXXON PODCAST, the two-time bantamweight champion stated:

"What Sterling is so good at is O'Malley's biggest weakness. I'm rooting for O'Malley... but Sterling's just too good. His pressure is going to be there to get the takedown, he's for sure going to get the takedown, and he's going to get the back. He'll end up submitting him."

Dillashaw added:

"He's a good wrestler, but he's so desperate for the takedown because his striking sucks so bad. I can tell that he's been scared a lot. He's gotten better at it, but he's always been so scared that he's like desperate. So, he'll do whatever he can to get the takedown. He'll shoot three, four times, you'll stuff all of them, eventually he'll get it. Where he's good is he's really good on the back, he has really good jiu-jitsu, and he's strong."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's full comments on Aljamain Sterling below (starting at the 10:42 mark):

O'Malley will need to show a significant improvement in his takedown defense if he hopes to keep the fight on the feet. The No.2-ranked bantamweight was taken down six times in 13 attempts in his last bout at UFC 280 against Petr Yan.

Sean O'Malley praises Aljamain Sterling ahead of UFC 292

Sean O'Malley will look to dethrone Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 later this month. 'Sugar' recently made it clear that he is aware he is in for the toughest test of his career while praising his opponent. Speaking with Eddie Mercado of Bloody Elbow, he stated:

"My game plan's no secret. I do not want him to grab ahold of me at all. He doesn't grab me, I win the fight. He grabs me, it's not ideal. It's not like I'm a white belt or completely oblivious to what to do. He's the best in the world at grappling. That's what he does. He's won the belt that way and he's the best. I'm not taking him lightly at all."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on Aljamain Sterling below (starting at the 14:55 mark):

The No.2-ranked bantamweight added that he believes Sterling is the greatest bantamweight of all-time. He did, however, note that he is confident that he can hand 'Funk Master' his first loss in nearly six years.