"I don't care what beef he's got" - When Rose Namajunas dismissed Conor McGregor's apology for almost attacking her in search of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Rose Namajunas once discussed the apology she received from Conor McGregor following the Irishman's infamous bus attack.

'The Notorious' made headlines around the world on April 5, 2018, when he and his entourage were let into the Barclays Center in New York. McGregor was seeking a face-to-face with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had just made his media appearances for UFC 223, which was taking place that weekend.

McGregor and his entourage then surrounded a UFC bus which was carrying stars such as Nurmagomedov and Namajunas, but the Russian refused to get out of the vehicle.

The Dublin native then lost all control and he picked up a metal trolley and threw it through the bus window, injuring some of the fighters on board.

McGregor was later charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, and was eventually ordered to undergo anger management classes and community service.

Months on from the attack, 'Thug Rose' appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and revealed that McGregor had reached out to her to apologize. Namajunas, however, noted that the message was on Instagram and she didn't believe it to be genuine.

She explained:

"I did get an Instagram message from him [Conor McGregor], but I don't really know if that was really him... It said, 'I'm sorry for what happened'...but then he immediately went on to like justifying what he did and stuff like that and the reasons why he did it. That to me was like, it really doesn't matter. I don't care what beef he's got with who. That's none of my business, I don't need to know that information"

Catch Namajunas' comments regarding Conor McGregor here (14:12):

Ilia Topuria explains why he wants to fight Conor McGregor

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has explained his reasons for wanting to face Conor McGregor next.

'El Matador' recently shocked the world when he captured the 145-pound title by stopping Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of their bout at UFC 298.

Since winning the belt, the Georgian-Spaniard has regularly made calls for his next fight to be against McGregor in Spain.

During a recent interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Topuria has provided his reasoning for wanting the Irishman. He explained:

''First and foremost, in terms of making our sports known, he [McGregor] is the perfect character. My goal is to expand the sport, I want to expand the sport as much as I can, and the more people know about it, the better."

He continued:

''Two, because he represents a chapter in MMA and I believe that it is time for that chapter to close and a new one to begin.''

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments here:

