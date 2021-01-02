"I am champion, whether people like it or not" - Alexander Volkanovski on his rise to the top

UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is least concerned about his doubters. The 32-year-old Australian believes that no one can discredit him for his achievements and that he has worked his way up to become the champion regardless of what other people had to say about him.

Volkanovski won the UFC Featherweight championship after defeating Max Holloway at UFC 245 and defended the belt seven months later in a controversial rematch which saw him win via split decision. Fans and MMA pundits were of the view that Holloway should have been declared the winner of the fight.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Volkanovski had words of motivation, as he talked about what forced him to do things in 'his way'.

"Don't let anyone tell you who you should be. You be yourself and proud of (it). I am proud that I could be myself. I am champion, whether people like it or not, and I am here to stay," said Alexander Volkanovski.

After Volkanovski defended his belt at UFC 251, Holloway received a groundswell of support from his fellow fighters and fans. In fact, even UFC President Dana White seemed furious with the decision that saw Volkanovski's hand getting raised. However, the Australian fighter remains proud of what he has achieved.

Alexander Volkanovski says a lot of people didn't want him to succeed

Alexander Volkanovski also added that the reason why he was able to make a name for himself in MMA, is that he didn't pay attention to those who doubted him. The Australian fighter stated that he was resilient enough to execute his plans in his own way, instead of listening to other people.

"I am just a regular bloke from a small town. A lot of people didn't think I could do it and a lot of people didn't want me to do it because I am just a regular bloke... I am just showing if you can put your mind to, you can do it. Don't let anyone tell you can't. I am a good example of that. There's a lot of people who didn't think I was gonna make it, didn't think I would be able to get there. Telling me you need to do this, telling me you need to do that... and I pretty much said, with respect, f**k you, I am doing it my way and we did it." said Alexander Volkanovski.

There have been rumors about Volkanovski's next potential opponent being Brian Ortega. However, if Holloway gets the better of Calvin Kattar on January 16, the hopes of a possible Volkanovski vs. Holloway trilogy will only intensify.