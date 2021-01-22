"I was cleared of all wrongdoing" - Conor McGregor sets record straight on sexual assault lawsuit once and for all

Conor McGregor has stated that he has been cleared of all wrongdoing in connection to a sexual assault allegation, for which a multimillion-dollar lawsuit was filed against him very recently.

According to the Irish Independent, a woman and her mother sued Conor McGregor in a personal injury lawsuit. Claims have already been filed with an acquaintance of the Irishman, who is reportedly listed as a co-defendant in the matter.

#MMA fighter #ConorMcGregor is reportedly being sued after an investigation into sexual assault allegations against him didn't result in criminal charges. https://t.co/eJ3EKW7rpm — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) January 21, 2021

The matter, which pertains to an allegation of rape at a hotel in Dublin, Ireland, in December 2018, was previously being investigated by An Garda Siochana, the national police service of the Republic of Ireland.

At the recently concluded official press conference for UFC 257, McGregor made it clear that a thorough investigation was conducted on the matter. The Irishman was asked if the recent lawsuit filed against him has hampered his preparation for the fight.

Conor McGregor being sued by woman who accused him of sexual assault is latest in string of lowlights https://t.co/ZBiCO6aPDL pic.twitter.com/XRoGVQ6Hof — Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 21, 2021

In response, McGregor set the record straight by saying that he has legally been cleared of all charges made against him in relation to the sexual assault case in question.

"You know, it's old news. It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years and I was cleared of any wrongdoing. That's it."

Conor McGregor further stated that he is looking forward to putting on a great show for the fans at UFC 257. The Irish superstar also revealed how much he has worked on his weight-cut and conditioning for the upcoming fight.

"There's so much positivity in my life. I have a great challenge ahead of me on Saturday night and I'm very excited. I have put in an immense amount of work to get my frame correct at 155lbs and improve my conditioning. I want to answer questions here and I hope Dustin can bring it to me and we can have a good fight."

Conor McGregor addresses sexual harassment allegations

In a recent interaction with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor addressed the sexual assault allegations against him over the past few years and how they took a toll on him.

"I've gone through some heinous things. It's been beyond tough, but what doesn't kill you, makes you stronger. What doesn't break you, makes you. It was times I was at my absolute end, but I had my family around me, I had my team around me, and of course, the support of my fans that was just keeping me in there. It made me stronger, and that's it. I continue to go forward, and I will continue to go forward, and that's it," said McGregor.

Conor McGregor is scheduled to return to the Octagon on January 23 in the main event of UFC 257. He will take on Dustin Poirier in a highly-awaited rematch that was six years in the making.