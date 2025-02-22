“I come to win” - Bibiano Fernandes shares why he believes he deserved the victory over Kevin Belingon in split decision

On February 20, 2025, the audience at ONE 171: Qatar bore witness to the end of an era. In a razor-thin split decision, bantamweight legend 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes raised his arms in one last victory before he left the cage - for good.

It is only fitting that the final fight of the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is against long-time rival 'The Sniper' Kevin Belingon. Their ONE 171 meeting was the fifth installment of their long-lived war, and Fernandes, with his final victory, proved that he's still got fight in him even at age 44.

In the in-cage interview, the former bantamweight king spoke of his mindset going into the cage:

"When I come into the cage, I come to win. Doesn't matter what - by decision, by takedown... doesn't matter. I'm here to win."

And that's what he did. It wasn't flashy, but it was effective. Fernandes played his game, leaning on his takedowns to keep Belingon from finding his rhythm. In his eyes, that was enough to get a win.

It seems the judges agreed - just barely. But a win is a win, and Bibiano Fernandes is officially signing off with a final promotional record of 12 wins and 4 losses.

Bibiano Fernandes says BJJ journey continues despite retirement from MMA: "I'll keep going until I'm 80"

Don't get him wrong - Bibiano Fernandes may be stepping away from the cage, but that doesn't mean he'll be keeping off the mats.

"Mixed martial arts will be the past," he said, "Jiu-jitsu, no. Jiu-jitsu I'll keep going until I'm 80, no problem. But mixed martial arts, yes. I have to push it away a little bit."

Martial arts is a way of life, and the former bantamweight champ is not stopping anytime soon. However, we all have to face the truth - the older you get, the harder it is for the body to keep up with the rigorous demands of MMA.

"Because at this point in my life, I am [turning] 45, so I need to look out for what's best for my mind's health and my physical health moving forward."

