“I was constantly evolving” - Yuya Wakamatsu accepted he needed to make changes to realize world title aspirations

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 01, 2025 08:14 GMT
Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship

Newly crowned undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu of Japan had to move a lot of his training around and alter his mindset. But once he made the necessary changes, that's when everything clicked.

Wakamatsu is coming off a first-round technical knockout victory over former divisional king 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil to capture the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title.

The two locked horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in front of Wakamatsu's hometown crowd.

Speaking to My Navi News in a recent interview, Wakamatsu talked about changing up his game for his clash with Moraes.

youtube-cover
'Little Piranha' said:

"Looking at the clip, I used to be a boxer with a step-in and step-out kind of style, but I guess in these last three to four fights, I have improved a lot on that, changing my style. This gave me a bit of confidence. I think I was constantly evolving on my road to the world title."
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or check out highlights on the ONE Championship YouTube channel.

Yuya Wakamatsu walks fans through epic finish of Adriano Moraes at ONE 172: "I managed to send him down"

'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu's first-round annihilation of 'Mikinho' Adriano Moraes of Brazil at ONE 172 was nothing short of epic.

The Japanese star took fans through the celebrated finish. He told My Navi News:

"I was able to hit him, and I think I saw his chin exposed, and I went for those uppercuts, and I saw him leaning back from the force of my strikes. So I continued landing more strikes until I managed to send him down."

Edited by C. Naik
