  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ONE 172: Adriano Moraes reveals his stacked line-up of coaches in bid to reclaim world title against Yuya Wakamatsu

ONE 172: Adriano Moraes reveals his stacked line-up of coaches in bid to reclaim world title against Yuya Wakamatsu

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 21, 2025 08:58 GMT
Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship
Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu - Photo by ONE Championship

Adriano Moraes has been hard at work, preparing for his upcoming fight this weekend, which will give him the opportunity to recapture his lost gold. Moraes is set to face Yuya Wakamatsu for the division's vacant gold, and 'Mikinho' has brought out the big guns to help him get ready.

Ad

Training at the world-renowned American Top Team in South Florida, Moraes has honed his skills to near perfection.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Nothing has changed in my training. I'm still here at American Top Team with my coaches and training partners. In Muay Thai, I'm with Katel Kubis and Luciano Macarrão, Anderson França has also helped a lot. In boxing, the Oliveira brothers, in wrestling, Steve Mocco, in MMA with Mike Brown, and in Jiu-Jitsu with Marcus Parrumpinha and Conan Silveira. And I'm doing physical training with Everton Oliveira."
Ad

Needless to say, the Brazilian veteran will be coming into his next fight fully prepared.

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu vie for vacant flyweight MMA strap at ONE 172 in Japan

Adriano Moraes is set to rematch Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172 on March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी