ONE 172: Adriano Moraes reveals his stacked line-up of coaches in bid to reclaim world title against Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes has been hard at work, preparing for his upcoming fight this weekend, which will give him the opportunity to recapture his lost gold. Moraes is set to face Yuya Wakamatsu for the division's vacant gold, and 'Mikinho' has brought out the big guns to help him get ready.

Training at the world-renowned American Top Team in South Florida, Moraes has honed his skills to near perfection.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"Nothing has changed in my training. I'm still here at American Top Team with my coaches and training partners. In Muay Thai, I'm with Katel Kubis and Luciano Macarrão, Anderson França has also helped a lot. In boxing, the Oliveira brothers, in wrestling, Steve Mocco, in MMA with Mike Brown, and in Jiu-Jitsu with Marcus Parrumpinha and Conan Silveira. And I'm doing physical training with Everton Oliveira."

Needless to say, the Brazilian veteran will be coming into his next fight fully prepared.

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu vie for vacant flyweight MMA strap at ONE 172 in Japan

Adriano Moraes is set to rematch Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE 172 on March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

