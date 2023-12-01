"I wasn't contacted or invited" - Cris Cyborg refuses to enter "toxic work environment" after PFL takes over Bellator 

Cris Cyborg is less than pleased with the PFL. When the combat sports world woke up to headlines about PFL buying Bellator, many expected the long-awaited matchup between the Brazilian great and Kayla Harrison, only the second Olympic judoka with whom she's feuded, to come to fruition.

Instead, the PFL expressed an interest in pairing Cris Cyborg up with fellow countrywoman and PFL lightweight and featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco. At least before they book her in a bout with Kayla Harrison. While the news disappointed fans, Cyborg herself had more to say about the PFL's conduct.

PFL founder Donn Davis later clarified that they do intend to book Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison next year in 2024. However, the legendary Brazilian took to X/Twitter to criticize the PFL, claiming to have had no contact from the promotion ever since the PFL takeover of Bellator.

"As I said last night… Lots of plans being made and announced. I have not had any contact with anyone from the @PFLMMA since news of the purchase. One thing I will control is how my career finishes. Company culture and the way I am going to be treated as I finish the final fights of my career are a priority. Despite having two fighters call me out fight night."

Despite her status as a Bellator champion, Cyborg goes on to say the following:

"I was one of the few Bellator champions not to be contacted or invited to the show. I’m financially at a point in my life that I’m unwilling to enter into any toxic work environments. My mental health is too important I am excited to be boxing Jan 19th and after talks with my team have occurred will start to look at the options for my mma return."

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that Cyborg has expressed her frustration with a promotion's conduct, as she famously criticized the UFC and Dana White for their treatment of her.

Who has Cris Cyborg lost to in MMA?

Cris Cyborg is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's MMA fighters of all time. She is also the first and, thus far, only fighter, male or female, to become a Grand Slam Champion by capturing world titles across four major MMA promotions: Strikeforce, Invicta FC, the UFC, and Bellator.

She also boasts a record of 27 wins, one no-contest, and just two losses. With such a record, fans wonder about the two women who have beaten her. Her most recent loss was a thunderous first-round knockout against Amanda Nunes, snapping her 20-fight unbeaten run.

Her other loss occurred in her debut when she suffered a first-round submission loss to Erica Paes.