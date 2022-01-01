"Let's give her the proper credit" - Scott Coker suggests Cris Cyborg is GOAT of women's MMA

Bellator MMA president Scott Coker has suggested that Cris Cyborg is the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of women’s MMA.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Coker discussed Cyborg as well as the possibility of signing PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison to a Bellator contract. Harrison, a multi-time Olympic gold-medalist in Judo, is currently one of the top free agents in the MMA world.

Kayla Harrison was expected to sign with the UFC and fight Amanda Nunes for the featherweight title. However, after Nunes’ loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269, it is unclear as to which MMA promotion Harrison will sign with.

On that note, speaking to MMA Junkie, Scott Coker addressed a potential Cris Cyborg vs. Kayla Harrison matchup. Coker stated:

“And, you know what, people talk about the GOAT and, you know – Is this girl the GOAT because she beat Amanda Nunes? And it’s like, come on. Cris Cyborg has been doing this for how long. If you look at her body of work, over the last 16 years, nobody has done more, you know, in this sport, in the cage, fighting, than this girl. So, let’s give her the proper credit that she’s due.”

Watch Scott Coker discuss Cris Cyborg and other topics in the video below:

Cris Cyborg is lobbying for a fight against Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano is a veteran MMA fighter who has competed at the highest levels of the sport for several years. Zingano is a former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger and also happens to be one of the few fighters who has defeated the legendary Amanda Nunes.

‘Alpha’ faced Amanda Nunes at UFC 178 in September 2014 and stopped Nunes via third-round TKO to win their thrilling women’s bantamweight bout. Cat Zingano has also competed in the UFC women's featherweight division, where she last suffered a controversial defeat courtesy of a strike to the eye against Megan Anderson.

Zingano subsequently parted ways with the UFC and is now one of the top fighters in the Bellator women’s featherweight division. Furthermore, Cyborg – whose only MMA defeat since May 2005 came against Amanda Nunes in the UFC – has been campaigning for a fight against Zingano. Prior to last month's UFC 269 event, Cyborg tweeted:

“Undefeated at Featherweight and the last woman to finish Nunes this is a tough challenge against one of the all time GOATs of WMMA.@BellatorMMA”

Cat Zingano, on her part, has seemingly accepted Cris Cyborg's challenge. Cyborg is likely to defend her featherweight title against Zingano this year. A specific date for the fight is yet to be revealed.

