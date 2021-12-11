"I had dinner with some people" - Kayla Harrison reveals she has been 'wined and dined' for potential UFC signing 

As Dana White teased a fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, the Olympic judoka recently revealed that she had taken the first step towards a potential move to the UFC.

In a recent conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn at the 2021 World MMA Awards, Kayla Harrison offered fans some insight into her meeting with representatives from the UFC.

She revealed that she broke bread with UFC officials after she was asked whether she met with Dana White to discuss a potential move. Although she refused to divulge any details regarding the outcome of the meeting, she did assert that the meeting ensured things were moving in a positive direction.

According to Kayla Harrison:

"I had dinner with some people. It went well. I had a great time, amazing hospitality, interesting conversation. What more could you want in Vegas? They did wine and dine me a little, I had a good time. They had like a specialty cocktail, it was fun."

Kayla Harrison rallies behind Amanda Nunes ahead of her upcoming fight

In the same interview, Kayla Harrison revealed that she was going to be seated front and center, watching the action unfold at UFC 269 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When asked about the chances of her American Top Team teammate, Amanda Nunes, in her fight against Julianna Pena, Harrison asserted that Nunes was going to bag an easy win.

"Hell yeah I am. Are you kidding me? I'm going to watch 'The Lioness' take another freaking easy kill," declared Kayla Harrison.

As far as a clash between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes is concerned, UFC President Dana White is all on board, waiting for the stars to align for the fight to materialize. He issued a challenge of sorts to Kayla Harrison while in conversation with Aaron Bronsteter for TSN.

“I'm interested in the whole Kayla Harrison thing. She says she’s the best fighter in the world, there’s only one way to find out: Come over here and fight the GOAT. You want to be the greatest of all time? Come fight the GOAT.” said Dana White.

If the UFC and Harrison are able to work out a deal to bring the Olympian to UFC, a fight between her and 'The Lioness' will undoubtedly be one of the biggest showdowns in the history of women's MMA.

