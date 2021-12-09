"We would love to bring her in" - Dana White shows interest in signing Kayla Harrison to the UFC

UFC president Dana White has come out and expressed interest in adding Kayla Harrison to the UFC roster.

White recently sat down for a chat with Kevin Iole for Yahoo! Sports where he talked about the possibility of signing Harrison to the UFC.

"If she's out of contract, we're interested in her. We would love to bring her in and you know, for her to say that she is the best in the world, there's only one way to find out," said Dana White.

Catch the full Dana White interview with Kevin Iole below:

Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo and has a professional MMA record of 12-0.

The 31-year-old has an impressive finishing rate as she finished 10 of her 12 opponents.

Dana White appears to have changed his tune on Kayla Harrison

Dana White was not always so keen on the idea of Kayla Harrison competing in the UFC. Earlier in October, White did an interview with TSN where he said Harrison should stay in the PFL as the level of competition in the UFC may prove to be too tough for the 31-year-old.

“If I was her [Kayla Harrison], I’d stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there. When you come here, you know, Amanda Nunes is no joke. Shevchenko is no joke. Rose Namajunas is no [joke]. These are all the best women in the world. These are the best female fighters in the world. I don't blame her. I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she’s fighting there before I would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That’s for damn sure,” said Dana White.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Dana White on Kayla Harrison: "If I was her, I'd stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there... I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she's fighting there before i would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That's for damn sure." Dana White on Kayla Harrison: "If I was her, I'd stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there... I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she's fighting there before i would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That's for damn sure." https://t.co/seT08YhZa5

But it now appears that White came around to the idea of the Olympian joining the UFC. So there's a possibility that MMA fans might soon see Harrison inside the UFC octagon.

The American judoka currently competes as a lightweight but the UFC does not have a women's lightweight division. This means Harrison will likely have to move down to featherweight. This opens up the possibility of a mega-fight between her and her teammate Amanda Nunes who is currently reigning over the 145-pound division.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Genci Papraniku