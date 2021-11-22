"Last woman to finish Nunes" - Cris Cyborg continues to lobby for a fight against 'one of the all time greats of WMMA', Cat Zingano 

Cris Cyborg commented on a potential fight against Cat Zingano. The former UFC women's featherweight champion, who moved to Bellator MMA in 2020, responded to a Twitter post hinting towards a possible match-up between her and Cat Zingano.

Cyborg, who's the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion, also labeled Zingano as 'undefeated at featherweight'. However, when reminded of her loss against Megan Anderson at UFC 232, she asserted that the bout should have been ruled out as a no-contest, pertaining to her eye injury suffered in the fight.

She tweeted:

"Undefeated at Featherweight and the last woman to finish Nunes this is a tough challenge against one of the all time GOATs of WMMA.@BellatorMMA"

Cat Zingano defeated current UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 178. 'Alpha' is the only woman to finish 'The Lioness' inside the octagon and also holds an impressive resume, defeating the likes of Miesha Tate, Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau.

Cris Cyborg also has a history with Amanda Nunes. The two Brazilian fighters competed in a highly anticipated grudge match at UFC 232. Cyborg, who once looked unbeatable owing to her dominant streak in the UFC, was knocked out cold by 'The Lioness' in their fight.

Kayla Harrison reveals she wants to fight Cris Cyborg; says the Brazilian will be a step on the ladder towards greatness

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Kayla Harrison expressed her desire to fight Cris Cyborg before facing Amanda Nunes.

"I think right now the fight is Cyborg, you know. I think Amanda is the greatest of all time for a reason. I think to get to that point I still have some, you know, I still have to continue to climb and I think Cyborg is a step on that ladder, you know... For me again she's also one of the greatest fighters of all time so no she's no slouch and for me, it would be an honor to share the cage with her."

Watch the full interview below:

Edited by C. Naik