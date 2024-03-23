"I was doing this before it was cool" - Dustin Poirier hits back at Islam Makhachev after latter's undeserving of title shot comment

Dustin Poirier believes he deserves the next lightweight title shot based on his body of work.

Since knocking out Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, Poirier has participated in countless interviews, last seen on camera with USA Today Sports, which shares a parent company with MMA Junkie. In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon, Poirier claimed he has "done more" in his career than lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, thus making him a viable opponent for the Dagestani.

Poirier said:

"I've done more in the sport of mixed martial arts than [Islam Makhachev] has. I've been around a long time. I was doing this before it was cool and I'm still here. I'm still here doing it at the highest level. I can beat anybody in the world and I hope he's next."

The UFC 299 win for Poirier was his 30th career victory and 15th knockout. While still a fan favorite and high-ranked contender, many do not feel as if he is the next rightful challenger due to his recent losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Poirier's statement was a direct response to Makhachev's recent naming of him as his likely next opponent in June. While 'The Diamond' was accepting of the challenge, the lightweight did not agree with the champion's claim that he did not deserve the title fight but felt he was the only contender available.

Makhachev noted June as his ideal return date after the conclusion of Ramadan as the first part of his three-fight goal for 2024.

The wish list from the defending champion came after Makhachev confirmed reports that he was offered a fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 300 but could not make the date due to his commitment to Ramadan.

Dustin Poirier shrugs off Benoit Saint Denis' claim of fighting with staph at UFC 299

After picking up another knockout at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier did not like his opponent's post-fight statements. Shortly after suffering his first UFC loss, Benoit Saint Denis publicly admitted to competing with a staph infection, which he claimed severely limited his physical condition.

Poirier, however, was not accepting of the release, telling MMA Junkie that all fighters deal with similar issues that need to be kept quiet.

In his response, Poirier claimed to have fought with his own staph infection in the past but did not directly name which fights he competed in compromised.